SANTA MONICA—During the Santa Monica City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 7, approved through a consent item the expansion of donation categories for the We Are Santa Monica Fund, a donor-advised fund managed by the California Community Foundation. The Fund was established in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to help vulnerable residents and businesses, and to enhance equity through the Black Agenda for Santa Monica. Since September 2021, the fund has raised $1,176,521.

According to a press release from the city’s website, in June 2021, the We Are Santa Monica Advisory Board was created to assist on the success of the Fund. An expanded set of donation categories was recommended to the Santa Monica City Council to both meet the emerging needs of the pandemic and community-wide recovery as well as to create a strong framework for the long-term vitality of the Fund.

“One of the bright spots of the pandemic was the open-hearted way donors came forward to support their fellow community members by donating to the We Are Santa Monica Fund,” said Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “The Fund has the potential to continue to do a tremendous amount of good in our recovery and in the longer-term future to offer a helpful boost to those who need it.”

The expanded categories now are:

Vibrant Local Economy

Promoting opportunities for workers, creators, and entrepreneurs to survive and thrive.

Supporting cultural organizations that make up the fabric of our city.

Partnering with nonprofits that ensure that small businesses have the resources theyneed to keep their doors open, care for employees, and serve customers.

Santa Monica for All

Investing in programs that advance equity, protect human rights and dignity, increase andcelebrate diversity, foster inclusion, address injustice, and ensure access.

Providing resources for the Santa Monica Black Agenda and groups and programs led byand serving Black, Hispanic, AAPI, and Indigenous Santa Monicans, the LGBTQIA+community, and people with disabilities.

Per Council’s previous direction, 10% of all undesignated donations will continue to be set aside for the Santa Monica Black Agenda.

Healthy Neighborhoods

Offering residents of all ages access to nutritious food, spaces to exercise and play, places to live, and ways to improve physical and mental wellness.

Investing in the health and sustainability of our community and planet by conserving energy and protecting our air, water, and natural places.

Lending a Hand

Sharing resources with people and families who need extra support and care.

Investing in community resiliency.

Providing relief for emergency occurrences, natural disasters, and other unexpected community needs that require immediate funds, supplies, or repairs.

The expanded categories will now be used to evaluate funding requests from community-serving nonprofit organizations. Any nonprofit that would like to submit a funding application, visit www.santamonica.gov/topic-explainers/volunteer-opportunities. Community members who would like to contribute to the We Are Fund, visit https://www.calfund.org/wearesantamonica/.

“Anyone who is looking to make charitable contributions before the year ends is encouraged to give to the We Are Santa Monica Fund. Show your local love by bolstering community members in need this season!” said the City’s Chief Communications Officer Debbie Lee.