HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, January 4, music producer Dr. Dre, 55, whose legal name is Andre Romelle Young, suffered a brain aneurysm and was rushed by ambulance the ICU at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to news first reported by TMZ. TMZ reported that he is stable and lucid, but is undergoing tests as doctors try to determine what caused the brain bleed.

According to MayoClinic a brain aneurysm results in “a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. It often looks like a berry hanging on a stem. A brain aneurysm can leak or rupture, causing bleeding into the brain (hemorrhagic stroke).” The most common culprits that cause aneurysms are atherosclerosis and high blood pressure. Additionally, deep wounds and infections can also lead to an aneurysm.

The California native is a rapper, record producer, audio engineer, record executive, actor, and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics and was previously co-owner of Death Row Records.

Some of his famous hits include: “Still D.R.E.,” “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” “The Next Episode,” and “Forgot About Dre.” He has also starred in movies and TV shows such as “Straight Outta Compton,” “Rhyme and Reason,” “Art of Rap,” and many more.

Some of his most notable achievements include: his 1992 solo debut, “The Chronic,” which hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200, his album featured “Let Me Ride,” which was his first song to crack the Top 40 on Billboard’s Hot 100, winning a Grammy Award.

Fans and friends sent out their best wishes and regards to him. G-Eazy tweeted, “PRAYERS UP FOR DR DRE 💔.” A fan tweeted, “All our prayers are with Dr. Dre and his family. We cannot lose you, goat Goat.” Another fan, on Instagram, posted, “Prayers go out to him and his family hope all goes well 🤞❤️”

Dr. Dre tweeted on Instagram the following message:

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”