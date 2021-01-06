PACIFIC PALISADES—Located at 16646 Marquez Ave, Vittorio Ristorante & Pizzeria, a family-friendly Italian restaurant will close until January 12, 2021 after receiving notice that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

On their Facebook page, they posted the following message:

“Happy New Year! In an abundance of caution and a responsibility to the community, our staff and customers, we are closing until Jan 12th.” Additionally, in a Circling the News email, Vanessa Pellegrini, one of the co-owners of Vittorio Ristorante, wrote, “We will be doing a deep cleaning of the restaurant and all employees must provide two negative tests prior to coming back to work.”

Vittorio’s Ristorante has been a family owned and operated business since 1984, and 2021 would mark the establishment’s 37th anniversary. The restaurant supports the community in various ways including the School on Wheels Children Luncheon.

According to their website, “Every year, Vittorio’s hosts the children from various shelters and homes from the School on Wheels program. These are underprivileged children who receive tutoring to substitute their gaps in learning. During the Christmas holiday, we host them for lunch and bring in Santa Claus to bring them gifts from our many generous patrons.”

In December 2020, the restaurant held a holiday drive-thru Christmas for Happy Trails and 200 foster kids. Santa bags full of presents awaited less fortunate children. The objective was to help kids in foster homes because they faced a bigger struggle due to COVID-19.