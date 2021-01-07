PACIFIC PALISADES—On January 5 between 9:30 P.M. Andre Young also known as Dre. Dre residents was burglarized. Dre is currently still recovering from a brain aneurysm at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center at which he was admitted just the following day prior.

“Several individuals were hiking over a hill attempting to enter a property,” LAPD spokesman disclosed with Billboard “They were confronted by six private security [officers] and they fled the location. As officers attempted to pull the vehicle over a short pursuit ensued.”

The pursuit began after Dre’s estate infrared cameras were triggered. As the intruders hoped a fence the security team then alerted the authorities. The group entered a white SUV and was chased by police down Sunset Boulevard and Amalfi Drive.

Four people have been arrested in the connection to the attempted burglary charges and taken into custody in Pacific Palisades.

“I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team Dre said. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!” the music mogul shared on his Instagram with his followers.

Canyon News has made multiple attempts in speaking to the LAPD however no comment has been made.