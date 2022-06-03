PACIFIC PALISADES— The man who died while hiking in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29, has been identified as 53-year-old, Dr. Jay Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office determined a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, as the cause of death.

At 11:39 a.m on May 29, the Los Angeles Fire Department Air Ops responded to 3077 Rustic Canyon Road about a man down on one of the trails, according to Margaret Stewart of the LAFD. The LAFD Air Ops located the hiker and lowered two rescuers to his location. A patient assessment was conducted and the hiker – later identified as Dr. Jay Goldberg – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dr. Goldberg served as an Obstetrician and Gynecologist for over 20 years and worked at Cedars-Sinai in Beverly Hills at the time of his death.

An outpour of love and support from patients of Dr. Goldberg appeared on Twitter:

“We love you Dr Jay Goldberg, thank you for bringing my boy ⁦@laughlincalvin⁩ into the world and for all the laughs & love over the years,” Ellen K from the Ellen K Morning Show tweeted. “Thank you for caring for so many of us and our precious babies-we are heartbroken and missing you.”

“I am absolutely heartbroken over the loss of Dr. Jay Goldberg…the world will be less bright and less beautiful without him,” Breaking Bad actress Betsy Brandt tweeted.

“RIP Dr. Jay Goldberg. He delivered all three of my babies, and safely got me through two indescribably difficult deliveries. He was a gift to so many. Holding my babies extra tight tonight And thanking him for all he has done for me and my family,” former NFL All-Pro defensive end Marcellus Wiley tweeted.

Dr. Goldberg is survived by his wife and sons.