HOLLYWOOD—Well, the tables have turned on “General Hospital.” How so? Drew Quartermaine is back and things are nastier now more than ever. You would think after being shot and nearly killed, drugged by Willow and unable to move and speak, he would grow a conscience and change his ways. Oh, no, Drew is back and he’s more wicked than ever. I did love the scene with Willow planning to flee town after Nina tossed him into the lake, but he was rescued by Gino.

Willow was petrified to see Drew in the flesh and walking and talking. Will Willow finally get busted? No. Brennan and Nina were able to obtain that evidence to blackmail Drew to stay quiet about Willow shooting him and then drugging him nearly killing him. This is just nasty and yet again, Willow is getting away with her crimes. However, I have this sneaky feeling that Willow’s downfall is coming, and it will be glorious to see. Nina prepare yourself because your culpability will be exposed yet again.

Her tossing the ring that Lila gave to Drew was just disgusting. Willow thinks she’s untouchable has me annoyed to the core. Brook Lynn has been warned by Drew that Willow is definitely after Chase, and we could see some mayhem erupt as a result. Brook Lynn didn’t like hearing this and she should be worried because Willow does want Chase and I suspect if the truth about Brook Lynn being the culprit in Jordan and Curtis accident comes to light that will indeed drive Chase and his lust into Willow’s arms.

The signs are all pointing there so I will be happy to finally see it come to light. Especially with Trina overhearing Nina chat with Brennen about Willow’s latest ploy to point the figure at Michael for Drew’s shooting. Greed is a deadly sin Willow, and it looks like it might finally bite you in the butt.

Seriously, “General Hospital!” What the hell with Ethan? Ethan was there for a hot minute, had a blossoming relationship and he’s gone. Yes, Ethan is no longer in Port Charles, and the character is off the canvas. There was someone in town looking for him, rather that person has ties to baby Phoebe or not. Do I care? Not really?

There are other big mysteries because the new surgeon at PC is Dr. Tristan Roberts who has already clashed with Britt. Now rather these two will be a romance, I’m not sure. Why do I say that? There is still Jason Morgan, and we will get to him later. The audience learns that Tristan is working with the WSB, particularly Jack Brennen who seems to be blackmailing him.

Why? We don’t know yet. Britt has learned this information and went to the source to find out why, but he gave nothing, just noting that it has nothing to do with her. So, if not her, then what is Tristan up to?

We have to get to the Nina, Brennen, Carly and Valentin of it all. As I noted weeks ago, Nina and Jack are developing a relationship; one that could become romantic. In addition, Carly and Valentin are continuing to blossom in love, but could his past with Anna cause an issue? Yes, Valentin knows something is off with Anna, but he doesn’t know she is hallucinating about Peter August.

For some strange reason, Anna thinks she has to take out Britt to protect her family. I don’t know if Anna was drugged or some computer chip was implemented in her to make her think that. I think there is something bigger going on here, what precisely that is, I’m not sure just yet. With that said, Dante and Liz are getting closer, and Ric has finally spotted this. Uh-oh, could we see dark Ric return to the canvas?

We have to chat about the return of Serena Baldwin courtesy of her mom, Lucy Coe, who wants Serena who has lost her trust fund to seduce Michael to get his shares, so she is back in power. Will this work? I don’t know, but it will be interesting to figure things out.

Now the biggest news of the hour is the fact that Jason Morgan has told Sonny Corinthos he is out of the mob. Wow, this is something I never expected to see unfold because a Jason Morgan post 1996 on “GH” is going to be wild to witness. I love that Jason is finally putting Danny first and realizing with Sam gone, Jason is the only parent Danny has left. He doesn’t want to put his son in a position without a parent at all. Sonny tried to convince pal to stay with him, but Jason was adamant he was out.

How is Sonny going to operate without his strongest ally by his side and what narrative direction are the writers going to take with a mob-less Jason Morgan? Could be interesting to watch, while I point out this reminder that Trina has a stalker? I thought it was Kai’s friend, but now I’m suspecting it could be the music executive that has signed Gino and Trina the person obsessed with her? Not sure, but this is interesting to see unfold.