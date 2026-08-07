SANTA MONICA—On August 6, Micah Sykes, the son of baritone opera singer, Jubilant Sykes has been charged with one count of murder with special circumstances. According to a press release issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, “Micah Sykes was arraigned on August 6, for the fatal stabbing of his 71-year-old father at the family’s Santa Monica home in December 2025.”



Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan J. Hochman issued the following statement.



“Our community continues to mourn the senseless loss of Jubilant Sykes whose renowned baritone and legacy of music brought joy to the world. This horrific act of violence is a painful reminder of how older adults remain vulnerable to violence, even from those closest to them.



Our elders deserve to feel safe and the office’s Elder Abuse Section is committed to holding those who harm them fully accountable.”



Elder Abuse Section is committed to holding those who harm them fully accountable.”



The following came directly from the press release,



“Micah Curtis Sykes (dob 11/5/94) of Santa Monica was charged in case 25CJCF07984 with one felony count of murder with a special allegation that the defendant used a deadly weapon in the commission of the crime. It is further alleged that Sykes inflicted great bodily injury upon a vulnerable victim 60 years of age or older.



At approximately 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2025, Micah Sykes allegedly murdered his father at the family’s Santa Monica home using a dagger, garden shears and barbell. The victim’s wife, who is also the defendant’s mother, was home and called emergency services. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Cesar Rodriguez and Julia Cohn of the Elder Abuse Section and remains under investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department.



To report physical abuse, emotional abuse or neglect, call your local law enforcement or the Los Angeles County Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-877-4R SENIORS (1-877-477-3646).”



On December 9, 2025, Micah Sykes was arrested by the Santa Monica Police Department on felony charges. He was booked into Twin Towers Correctional Facility with no bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 2, 2026.



Jubilant Sykes was an internationally acclaimed opera singer who performed at; Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, the Kennedy Center, and Italy’s Arena di Verona. In 2009, he earned a Grammy nomination for his performance in the recording of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass collaborated with; Josh Groban, Julie Andrews, Carlos Santana, and Brian Wilson.



Micah Sykes has a criminal history. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center, Micah Sykes was arrested on October 27, 2024, on felony charges. He was issued a court date of November 18, 2024, and released on his own recognizance.