BEL AIR—Hanukkah also known as the Festival of Lights is the celebration of rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C. This year the The Stephen Wise Temple in Bel Air hosted LIT: a drive-thru Hanukkah experience.

The experience will be available between December 10-17.

“This desire to create this kind of touchless, very safe drive-thru experience this year, with a sense of urgency, is really a result of the Corona Virus . So this is the first time we’ve ever done this and as far as we know, it’s the first time it’s ever been done,” said Rabbi Yoshi Zweinack.

The festival encourages members of the community to come out and enjoy a full contactless drive-thru Hanukkah experience with synchronized lighting displays and projection installations set to music.

Internally, where everything takes place, I feel more proud and joyous than ever before. I feel that we are living in a very special time. We can…celebrate our heritage like never before,” said Rabbi Yoself Cunin with the Beverly Hills Jewish Community Synagogue.

The pandemic has caused many of the menorah ceremonies to take place online now, including a location located in Long Beach.