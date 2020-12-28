GRIFFITH PARK— A man was stabbed in Griffith Park on Christmas Eve, Thursday December 24 after he was allegedly taken by force in the vicinity of South Los Angeles by four men.

The victim was taken to a picnic area in Griffith and was assaulted with a knife, his identity has not been released by police authorities.

The four suspects managed to flee in an unidentified vehicle, the four men have not been identified, and the victim did not give a full description of the four men.

According to police reports, the victim ran to the Ranger Station in Griffith Park and requested help from Park Rangers, he was immediately transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police officials are still investigating the incident. Currently, no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information should contact the Los Angeles Police department. You may submit an anonymous tip anytime, anywhere, 24 hours a day 7 days a week, by phone at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).