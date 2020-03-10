SANTA MONICA─The Santa Monica Police Department is conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday, March 13, at an undisclosed location within city limits between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. During the Checkpoint, drivers who are caught driving impaired can be arrested for a DUI which includes jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

According to a press release from the SMPD, the state of California has seen an increase in drug-impaired driving crashes over the years. The Santa Monica Police Department assists efforts from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”

Those taking prescription drugs, those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, could be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided to the SMPD via a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. To anyone who spots a drunk driver contact 9-1-1.