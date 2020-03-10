MALIBU─The city of Malibu will be holding two public hearings on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 to obtain feedback from residents about changing how members of the Malibu City Council are elected. Voters will be able to attend and listen to the pros and cons and see draft maps that will create new voter districts for City Council elections.

According to the city of Malibu website, on January 13, the Malibu City Council adopted Resolution No. 20-02 directing the retention of a demographer and directing a schedule be carried back to take actions and schedule public hearings related to district-based elections in accordance with Elections Code section 10010(a), and determine its intention to place a binding initiative on the ballot for the 2020 General Municipal Election, as to whether to transition to district-based elections.

The decision is in response to a letter sent by Milton C. Grimes of the Law Offices of Milton C. Grimes, that claims Malibu’s at-large system of voting violates the California Voting Rights Act. Several different voting district maps that were proposed were uploaded to the city’s website on March 5. They can be viewed on the District Elections page under the Draft Maps tab.

The hearing on March 12 will take place in Council Chambers – Lower Level located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road at 6 p.m. The hearing on March 13 will take place at Malibu High School Auditorium located at 30215 Morning View Drive at 6 p.m.

Both meetings have the same agenda, but are being held in two different locations for the community’s convenience. For more information visit www.malibucity.org/districtelections.