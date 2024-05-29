BEVERLY HILLS/WESTWOOD—On May 23, the UCLA Police Department indicated in a news release that a suspect was arrested in connection to an assault with a deadly weapon that transpired on the UCLA campus on April 30.

The UCLA Police Department indicated on Tuesday, April 30, a group of instigators came to Royce Quad and violently attacked students, faculty, and staff members who were engaged in an encampment at that location. During that attack, one individual was seen on video assaulting encampment occupants with a wooden pole, causing serious injuries to at least one victim.

Detectives with the UCLA Police Department conducted an investigation that included interviewing victims, speaking with witnesses, and reviewing security camera footage and publicly available videos from members of the public and the media. On Thursday, May 23, at about 8:45 a.m., officers with the UCLA PD detained a subject at a business in Beverly Hills in connection to that crime.

Edan On, 18 was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the UCLA Police Department, where he was booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon.

On, who was not a student, faculty, or staff member at UCLA, was then transported to the Los Angeles County jail on $30,000 bail.

The UCLA Police Department is investigating all reported acts of violence and is actively working to identify the other perpetrators of violence associated with any protest or counter-protest activities between April 25 and May 2. The investigations are ongoing, and any additional victims or individuals with information on this case or other related cases are asked to contact the UCLA Police Department Detective Unit at (310) 825-1491.