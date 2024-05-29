WESTWOOD—The UCLA Police Department reported on Friday, May 24 that they are investigating a sexual battery that transpired off the campus of UCLA. The incident was reported on May 23 at 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday at about 2:45 p.m., the suspect grabbed the victim by the shoulder and thrust his pelvis against the victim’s buttocks at the southwest corner of Le Conte Avenue and Broxton Avenue.

The suspect has been described as a Black male, approximately 30 years old and standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall. He has a thin build, short black hair and a full beard and mustache.

He was wearing a black short-sleeve T-shirt and tan khaki pants. The victim in the sexual battery is a UCLA student.

The UCLA Police Department would like to remind the campus community to:

• Dial 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency.

• For non-emergencies, program the UCLA PD 24-hour phone number into your cell phone – 310-825-1491.

• Always be alert and aware of your surroundings.

• Report any suspicious activity to the police.

• Do not leave doors to buildings propped open.

• Secure your residence by locking all windows and doors.

• Avoid poorly-lit or deserted areas when walking at night.

• Utilize the UCLA Safe Ride Service and UCPD CSO evening escorts.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with details on the incident is asked to contact the UCLA PD.