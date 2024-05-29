Tracy, CA – On Tuesday morning, May 28, 2024, a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle around 1 AM on Eleventh Street west of Cabe Road just outside of Tracy, according to CBS13.

Authorities reported that a driver, a 70-year-old resident of Newman, was traveling along Eleventh Street when he struck the woman, who was apparently walking on the shoulder. The impact threw the woman onto the south edge of the roadway.

Emergency responders arrived quickly, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and fully cooperated with the investigation. He was not injured in the incident.

The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin. However, CHP officials mentioned that they believe she was unhoused and may have stepped into traffic. It is currently unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

