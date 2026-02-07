WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, February 4, a man was arrested in West Hollywood on suspicion of felony animal abuse after he attacked and injured the dog owned by his roommate.

According to the reporting done by NBC 4 Los Angeles, the name of the suspect is Eduardo Byrnes, and the name of the dog is Scooter.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood station arrived at the apartment building on Tuesday night after they received a report of an abused animal.

The animal suffered injuries to both his eye and his rib as he was already paralyzed. Byrnes, 33, was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, and an initial court date has been scheduled for Friday, February 6. Scooter is a 7-year-old Terrier, who was taken to a veterinarian’s office for medical treatment and later taken home to recover.