LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced on October 13, that a 27-year-old Los Angeles man has been charged in the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy in El Sereno.

“The sexual assault of a child is one of the most horrific crimes we see in my office,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “Crimes like these are devastating and shatter the innocence of our children. My experienced team will work tirelessly to hold accountable the person responsible for this attack. The Bureau of Victim Services has reached out to the victim’s family to connect them with counseling and help them in the healing process.”

Edward William Banks was charged with one count each of kidnapping to commit another crime, forcible oral copulation of a minor age 14 or older, forcible sodomy of a minor age 14 or older and forcible sexual penetration of a minor age 14 or older. The charges in case BA509771 include special allegations of kidnapping and use of a deadly weapon.

He is expected to appear for arraignment today in Department 30 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

It is alleged that on the morning of October 11 Banks forced the victim into a park bathroom on the 4700 block of Klamath Street in El Sereno and proceeded to sexually assault him. He was arrested later that day by police.

The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.