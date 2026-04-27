HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Authorities are investigating a home invasion that transpired on April 23 in the Hollywood Hills West region. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a possible robbery at a home after 8 p.m. on the 8500 block of Lookout Mountain Avenue near, KTLA first reported.

Two suspects entered the property and demanded money from the female victim in her 70s and strangled her. The victim was transported to local hospital for treatment. The suspects fled the property in a White Honda. The suspects were wearing masks and hoodies during the incident and got away with cash and jewelry.

Last week, actor Dylan Sprouse tackled a trespasser on his Hollywood Hills property. The suspect was held at gun point by Sprouse until authorities arrived on the scene. There has been a series of break-ins in the San Fernando Valley region in recent weeks with break-ins taking place in Sherman Oaks, Studio City, and other areas.