HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Thursday, April 23, two men broke into a home located in the 8500 block of Lookout Mountain Avenue in Hollywood Hills and strangled the homeowner inside. She has now been identified as an heiress to Budget, Rent-A-Car, a car rental company. Margaux Mirkin has been identified as the elderly victim in the home invasion.

The men broke into Mirkin’s home in Hollywood Hills West and made off with “a large amount of cash and jewelry KTLA reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case, and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, William A. De Rothschild, who was Margaux Mirkin’s husband, died two years ago at the age of 87 in a fire that happened in a house in which he lived in Hollywood Hills.

The suspects in the incident are still at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.