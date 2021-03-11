MALIBU—The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) agreed with the Santa Monica-Malibu Classroom Teachers Association (SMMCTA) collectively known as “the Parties” to implement a hybrid model for elementary schools beginning April 12, 2021.

The hybrid model entails 4 days per week of in-person/on-site attendance and one day of “synchronous/asynchronous” learning, according to a joint statement from the parties released on Tuesday, March 9. The hybrid model details 4 days per week of no less than 10 hours per week and one day per week of learning from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with asynchronous learning after 10:30 a.m.

In the statement, they expressed a plan for 2 days, Thursday, March 11 and Friday, March 12, to prepare the specifics for re-opening and share their support for students to remain in distance learning only. From April 12 until May 15, “the principal, in consultation with SLT and FAC, shall schedule the two days. each day shall consist of live interaction with students from 8:30 am – 9:00 am, followed by asynchronous learning for students.” Special education will be given priority when scheduling.

On February 17, both parties signed an addendum for “Distance Learning Plus,” which is online learning for students and teachers alike; the school district asked SMMCTA to accelerate re-opening plans as vaccinations for educators increased in the first few months of 2021.

On or before May 15, both parties and administrators will evaluate the results of the implementation of hybrid model. The addendum and plans from the SMMUSD and SMMCTA are subject to change depending on the Los Angeles County Reopening Protocols from the Department of Public Health, Los Angeles district, and cases of COVID-19.