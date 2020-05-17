CALIFORNIA—11 Firefighters were injured in an explosion when they entered a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles, centered at Little Tokyo, and third street, near 327 East Boyd Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16. LAFD officials responded by issuing a May-day call, and over 100 firefighters were called to the location to fight the blaze.

Several paramedics and fire officials were dispatched to the scene. A medical treatment area was set up, to treat injured victims, stationed at the east of the fire.

“There was a significant explosion that caused a mayday report,” Erick Scott explained. “This was upgraded to a major emergency category.”

Firefighters suffered “obvious damage and burns” in the explosion and were taken to a hospital for treatment, he said. Dr. Marc Eckstein, medical director for LAFD and a physician at the center, said all 11 firefighters would remain at the hospital overnight for observation, and all were expected to survive their injuries.

According to reports, two firefighters were listed in critical condition, and officials indicated on ventilators early on Sunday.

Fire officials contained the fire by 8:08 p.m. Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott indicated, and the fire is still under investigation.

Photo credit Jessy Dodd