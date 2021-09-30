BEVERLY HILLS—Singer and songwriter Elton John and producer David Furnish announced they purchased their neighbors’ home in an off-the-market sale for $8.5 million.

The new home’s living space is 5300 square feet and is located next door to John’s $7.3 million property. The inside of the new home is creatively designed, the yellow exterior is inviting and features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a dining area, and a chef’s kitchen.

This mid-century mini-mansion is tucked in an exclusive part of Beverly Hills. The home is surrounded by scenic views, there’s an outdoor entertainment area with a swimming pool. The property is landscaped and gated high walls to permit privacy, this home also has a motor court for parking.