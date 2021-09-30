UNITED STATES—Ink printers are great for high-resolution photos, but they are notorious for running out of ink. When this happens, you have three options: to buy a new original cartridge from the same brand, refill the old one, or get a replacement from a third-party store. Many consumers turn to the alternatives, as the prices for the original supplies are outrageous. Here is how to save money and ensure high-quality printing.

Razor and Blades

Printer brands have long been suspected of using this dubious model. It involves selling cheap equipment and profiting from the supplies. Today, when an ink cartridge may cost under $100, while the supplies are sometimes as expensive, this seems to be true. Some printer models are even sold below the break-even point.

Thus, the manufacturers seem to recoup their investment by selling expensive ink. Of course, the official version is different, as brands mention their billion-dollar R&D budgets. For a customer, it is difficult not to feel cheated. Let’s look at the alternatives.

Remanufactured Cartridges

This term describes original products that have been filled with fresh ink. This requires taking your cartridge to a company that provides the service. The staff will empty the cartridge, clean it and refill, all at a fraction of the cost of the original replacement. However, the outcome is not always impeccable.

Everything depends on the human factor (the quality of the work) and the ink used. Reliable firms also fix cartridge defects without additional charges. You need to be extremely careful to pick the right provider. The staff working with your cartridge must make sure there are no bubbles inside, and the sensitive elements are intact.

Best Value for Money: Compatible Cartridge

The most convenient option is a compatible replacement from a trusted independent brand. You can order it online, so there is no need to take your old product anywhere. Savings are often substantial.

The ink suits the cartridge perfectly as they come from the same brand. The items are compatible with your printer, but not too similar to the original counterparts, so the producers do not violate patent protection. Of course, not every shop can be trusted, so focus on such indicators as:

the latest version of the chip,

high page yield,

long shelf life,

certified quality (CE, ISO 9001, ISO 14000, Reach, STMC),

warranty (2 years);

ink level tracking;

substantial volume (XL);

To Conclude

Original cartridges from printer brands are notoriously overpriced. To save money, choose compatible models from trusted independent stores. Look for products with certified quality, free shipping and an extensive warranty.