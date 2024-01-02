HOLLYWOOD- There are so many interpretations of the tree of life, mostly it represents connection and unity. With each new season, the trees shift and change. Trees are resilient and full of life. They grow and adapt with each season, each bringing a new opportunity to change. Trees also represent a connection, so it’s no surprise that we use a family tree to connect our heritage and ancestry. Nature is always a tranquil haven. Trees provide shelter, peace and tranquility and evoke feelings of calm and serenity. It’s a timeless symbol of our connections to everything around us, and a powerful reminder that our own happiness and health are inextricably intertwined with the happiness and health of all living things. The tree of life represents the afterlife, as well.

So what does Elvis Presley have in common with the tree of life? According to published reports, the tree of life jewelry was gifted to Elvis from his closest friends. It was gifted when he turned 30. Marty Lacker explained.. it was an idea I had one night at Christmas ’64 while sitting up one night at Graceland where my family and I lived for a while. I designed it and drew it up. Then for Christmas I got the guys to chip in for the beautiful big white bible. We had the tree inscribed in gold inside the cover and we gave it to him for Christmas from all the guys. It had Elvis Presley engraved along the trunk and our names, Billy Smith, Alan Fortas, Joe Esposito, Richard Davis, Mike Keeton, Red West and Marty Lacker which formed the limbs. It was inscribed at the top Like a tree planted by the water that bringeth forth fruit in his season. Then a few weeks later for his birthday I had Harry Levitch, our jeweler, make a medallion necklace with the tree engraved and we gave that to him for his birthday on January 8th, 1965. He wore it for many years. Joe Esposito talks about buying gifts for Elvis. Elvis enjoyed getting gifts, but he was funny about them, it was hard to get him one, because if he wanted something, he just went out and bought it. One time, all the guys chipped in and we had this tree of life made for him. He was to love to wear it, since he loved religious things.

Elvis Presley would have been 89 years old on January 8, 2024. So many are gearing up to be at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee to celebrate his official birthday. Elvis became the biggest name in music history and achieved worldwide fame and fortune, his roots in the Northeast Mississippi city of Tupelo were humble. Guests will experience the rural setting of Elvis upbringing and see where it all began in the two-room house where the King of Rock and Roll.

It’s a flurry of concerts, guest speakers, show-and-tell presentations from the Graceland archives and tours of the mansion. The marquee event is the annual birthday cake cutting and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by local officials, when you can enjoy a slice of birthday cake with coffee for free.

Elvis was born on January 8, 1935. Ginger Alden he was Elvis’s fiancée at the time of his death in 1977 will be in the UK on May 15th in 2024. You will hear the unique story of her and Elvis, she will also address some of the untruths that have circulated over the years. She still has that beautiful engagement ring that Elvis gave to her.

Rose's Scoop: Taylor Swift surpasses Elvis Presley for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 among soloists. He logged No. 1 for 67 weeks, she climbed to 68 weeks.