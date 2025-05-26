BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is celebrating the upcoming 2025 Annual Day in the Park Emergency Preparedness Fair hosted by Just in Case BH. The event will be held on Sunday, June 8.

It will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Roxbury Memorial Park. There will be food, games, music, and other fun. The entire family is invited to attend and enjoy free 10-minute mini-classes on:

-CPR Basics

-Fire Extinguisher Training (P.A.S.S.)

-First Aid Essentials

-Emergency Kit Assembly

-Children’s Car Seat Checkpoint

There will be hands-on learning, expert guidance, for the community.

Just in Case BH helps to facilitate a neighborhood of trained CERTs (Community Emergency Response Team) and facilitates access to local doctors, basic medical supplies, and central meeting locations. The program will supply block captains with a way to communicate during power and internet outages.

The CERT program educates volunteers about emergency and disaster preparedness for different hazards that may occur and impact their area and trains them in basic emergency and disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, disaster psychology, medical operations, and terrorism.

For more details visit www.beverlyhills.org/justincasebh.