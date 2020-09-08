MALIBU—The Run Malibu team announced on their website they are excited to be launching their first-ever virtual event saying they are taking virtual to a whole new level.

Alluding to the uncertainties of year 2020 they wrote, “When life gives you lemons make Malibu Lemonade🌴🍹.”

​Both major endurance competitions—the annual Malibu Half Marathon and Malibu Triathlon will take place but this year, it is all going to be virtual.

Participants have to time themselves “wherever you like, at whatever time is convenient,” according to the organizers of the Malibu Half Marathon.

In the case of the Malibu Half Marathon & 5K Run/Walk, those interested may participate in a virtual half marathon or 5K on November 7 and November 8.

For those taking the 50-mile challenge, working to achieve a cumulative 50 miles run or those who walked from November 1 through November 30, will be helped and guided by virtual trainers.

Participants will be provided with medals and t-shirts. Registration for the Malibu half Marathon is open at runmalibu.com

For the Malibu Triathlon, the virtual event will take place September 26-September 27, registration is free, but no giveaways are offered.

The main objective of the Malibu Triathlon is to encourage participants to help raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The annual event raises thousands of dollars in charitable donations every year.

Registration for the Malibu Triathlon is open since August at malibutri.com/virtual-malibu-triathlon-duathlon.