SHERMAN OAKS— Firefighters discovered an individual dead after extinguishing a brush fire that broke out on Sunday, September 6. The blaze started near 15350 Burbank Blvd. in the Sepulveda Basin, it consumed 20 acres.

No information is immediately available on the individual’s identity and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office will determine the official cause of death.

Over 100 firefighters were on the scene to battle the fire.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Facebook, “Extreme heat was a challenge for firefighters to stay hydrated and avoid heat-related illness. For some of these crews it was their second brush fire the same afternoon.”

By 4:15 p.m., the fire was declared contained and no structures were damaged. Two firefighters and one civilian sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Sepulveda Basin blaze was one of three brush fires burning in Los Angeles County, including one that broke out near the Hansen Dam and a 200-acre blaze in the Angeles National Forest.