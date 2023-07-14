PACIFIC PALISADES—Heal the Bay, an environmental advocacy group based in Santa Monica, is set to host a “Bay’s Nothin’ But Sand” event on Saturday, July 15 at Will Rogers Beach.

The free event centers around beach cleanup, removing plastic from the shoreline, and educating the public on “how you can disrupt human plastic dependency & its harmful impact on the planet through composting practices, recycling, and plastic alternatives,” according to the event’s flier.

Attendees will meet at Tower 7 at Will Rogers Beach, located at 17000 Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades 90272. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m.

Heal the Bay is tasked with making the coastal waters and watersheds of Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. In 2022 Heal the Bay volunteers removed more than 14,000 pounds of trash from Los Angeles County Beaches.

This year’s event will help the organization identify how much compostable waste, trash, and microplastics have ended up on the beach.

Participants in the cleanup have the chance to win raffle prizes, take part in games, and receive a free compost bin while supplies last.

Each person attending the cleanup must register and sign a waiver. Cleanup supplies are provided to the first 300 people who are registered. For more information and access to waiver and registration forms, visit the event’s listing on Eventbrite.

Any questions or concerns about the event can be directed to Beach Programs Manager Stephanie Gebhardt Rath at sgebhardtrath@healthebay.org.