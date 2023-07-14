BEVERLY HILLS—A 17-year-old was killed and two other victims were injured in a shooting that occurred near the Beverly Center in the early hours of Sunday, July 9.

At approximately 3:50 a.m., Police responded to a radio call of an ambulance shooting near the intersection of 3rd Street and Orlando Avenue, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The first victim discovered, a 17-year-old male identified as Zackary Dickson-Hislop of Los Angeles, and was declared deceased at the scene. The two other male victims, ages 17 and 26, were transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in stable condition.

Details on events leading up to the shooting have yet to be released.

Detectives are seeking information on the suspect who has yet to be apprehended. He was last seen running southbound on Orlando Avenue from 3rd Street on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives at 213-382-9470. Anonymous tips can be submitted by telephone at 1-800-TIPS (800-222-8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.