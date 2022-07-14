LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on July 6 that Eric Holder was convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle and wounding two others in South Los Angeles in 2019.

“Nipsey Hussle was a beloved member of our community. He showed a commitment to improving schools within his neighborhood and investing in underserved communities,” said District Attorney George Gascón. “He also used his platform to advocate for gang violence prevention and to ensure we create thriving communities. His legacy will continue to inspire our work.

Today we secured accountability for the loss of his life and will continue to work alongside so many others to realize a brighter future. We know there is no way to replace what was taken from his family, friends and fans who loved him but we pray this verdict will move them one step closer to finding peace.”

A jury deliberated for more than day before finding Holder Jr., 32, guilty of one count of first-degree murder, two counts each of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The panel found true the allegations that Holder personally used a handgun and caused great bodily injury and death. His sentencing is scheduled for September 15 in Department 104 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

On March 31, 2019, Holder fatally shot Ermias Asghedom, also known as Nipsey Hussle, outside the rapper’s clothing store, Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles. Hussle’s death led an outcry for change in the community where hundreds gathered outside the store in South Los Angeles to honor the musician. Hussle had an illustrious career where he released multiple mix-tapes and albums during his career. He also appeared in the movie “Caged Animal,” alongside Ving Rhames, Gillie Da Kid and Robert Patrick in 2010.

He won to posthumous Grammy Awards for “Racks in the Middle” and “Higher” in the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards. A memorial service was held on April 11, 2019 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Holder fled the scene and was arrested two days later in Bellflower. He was indicted in mid-2019. The cast was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.