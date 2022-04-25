STUDIO CITY—There was an estate sale at the home of longtime “Jeopardy” game show host, Alex Trebek from Thursday, April 21 to Sunday, April 24. The sale brought hundreds of spectators and buyers to the nearly 10,000 square foot home.

The 1923-built property at 3405 Fryman Road carries a price tag of $6,995,000. The sale of the home is expected to yield more than the asking price.

Trebek died on November 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer. Alex and his wife of 40 years, Jean purchased the home for $2.15 million.

The real estate listing agent for the property are Renee Olgiens and Trebek’s daughter, Emily, who put the property on the market.

The home sits on over 1.45 acres, with buttery cream and white décor within and has 7.5 bathrooms, a pool and other amenities. The kitchen has old-style maple-stained wood cabinets with white tile accents, and solid wood floors. Shoppers waited in line for hours to purchase canes, neckties, clothing, “Jeopardy” memorabilia, teapots, and silver adorned bowls, furniture, fine China, exquisite art, and clothing.