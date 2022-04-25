MELROSE—On Friday, April 22, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) issued a press release asking for the public’s help identifying a second suspect in a Melrose robbery.

On April 10, after 6:00 p.m., a man was standing out in front of a clothing store on Melrose Avenue in the Melrose District, when he noticed two men coming toward him from the alley. The victim was wearing a luxury watch. He entered the store and ran to the back, where he was shot at by the two suspects. Authorities found six bullet holes at the scene. The victim was not injured during the incident.

“Melrose District: The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) Follow Home Task Force identified and arrested one of the suspects responsible for shooting at a victim in front of a local business during an Attempt Robbery. Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the other suspect as well as locating any additional victims,” said the LAPD Media Relations in a statement.

Jamario Kevin Ray, 22, of Los Angeles was on parole for an Assault with a Deadly Weapon and had a warrant for a parole violation. He was booked for a Ramey warrant for Attempt Murder. His bail was set at $1,000,000. He was also booked for the NO BAIL parole violation warrant.

The LAPD Robbery and Homicide Division obtained video from a camera adjacent to the store. The video has a clear picture of the suspect who is described as a Black male approximately 6 feet tall weighing and weighing 170-190 pounds. He is in his 20s and was last seen wearing a navy-blue hooded sweatshirt with gray pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Alonzo and Detective Mrakich at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls may be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those who choose to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS (800-222-8477) or send an email to RHDtipline@lapd.online.