UNITED STATES—If there’s one thing that you can say about 2020, it’s that it has been an overwhelming year- and we’re not even halfway through it yet.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on many different industries all around the world, with many having to shift and adapt to entirely new circumstances. Those industries with heavy digital presences have done well, generally speaking, and those who rely upon foot traffic have not done so well this year.

One particular industry that’s seen some incredible changes and developments in 2020 is the gambling industry. It’s fair to say that the gambling sector has had somewhat of a renaissance in recent years, with many more people around the world picking up the pastime and moving to legalize it in more locations.

Something that’s had an intriguing effect on the gambling world is eSports, which is what we’re going to be talking about today. What exactly are eSports, and why are they so popular right now? What do they have to do with gambling, and what impact has social media had on this industry? We’ll be covering that and more in this blog post.

What are eSports?

The world of eSports may still be relatively new to some of you reading, so we wanted to start off with a definition of this term. As the Telegraph puts it, the term eSports can be used interchangeably to refer to ‘gaming on a professional level’ or ‘competitive game play, usually relating to FPS or MOBA games’.

In the context of this blog post, though, we’ll be looking at specific, competitive games that are played on a professional level by experienced gamers.

What games are popular right now?

There are countless games that are popular in the world of eSports right now, and it’s possible to play almost any multiplayer game on a professional level. Right now, some of the most popular games in eSports include;

DotA 2

League of Legends

Overwatch

Fortnite

Starcraft

World of Warcraft

CS:GO

Rocket League

Free Fire

PUBG

Apex Legends

Of course, this list is not exclusive. We based it off of the top games on Twitch, this handy article and our own personal interests in gaming. If you don’t see your favorite game on here, don’t worry- you’re sure to find a tournament or two if you look online.

How does the eSports world tie in with sports betting?

If you’re wondering what eSports has to do with sports betting, we’d suggest looking to industry leaders like DraftKings and William Hill for more information. Some of the biggest giants in the industry are moving to accept eSports more now than ever and the digital gaming community is thanking them for it.

Considering the strange circumstances that 2020 brings, it’s great that people are able to get their gambling fix by looking into eSports. As you will have noticed, most of the major sporting events and tournaments are being cancelled steadily this year. It’s wonderful that eSports and virtual sports are still taking place, so that people have something to do while they’re at home.

How has social media impacted the rise of eSports?

As we have noted, social media has had a lot of influence on eSports. Namely, streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube’s live streaming service have completely revolutionized the world of professional gaming and media consumption.

In particular, Twitch has had an immense impact on the world of eSports and gaming. Twitch has bought mainstream attention to huge eSports games, like DotA 2 and League of Legends. Additionally, Twitch has made it possible for professional gamers to carve out their niche and gain an audience online.

Furthermore, social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube have made it even easier for eSports fans to keep up to date with the latest games, news and development with their favorite teams. This applies to digital betting platforms too, as they are moving to accept eSports tournaments with great haste as we head further into 2020.

Where can you find out more about eSports?

To find out more about eSports as a whole, we would recommend heading to social media to find out more. As we’ve noted already, eSports is incredibly social media orientated, so you’re bound to find some great resources on there. Take a look at Twitch, to find out more about live streaming and to see whether you enjoy the games or not.

There are some fantastic communities surrounding eSports as well, which are worth looking into. Have a look on Facebook or on Reddit for some eSports related groups, so that you can get involved with the community and learn more.

To sum up

As you can see, the world of eSports is constantly on the move. Similarly to the gambling world, there’s always something new to be aware of when it comes to eSports tournaments and companies. Despite everything that’s gone on in 2020 so far, we’re sure that it’s going to continue to be a fantastic year for eSports.

It’s intriguing to consider where eSports might be at the end of the year, too. There are always new games, developments in technology and new players emerging. Will we see a lean towards virtual reality based gaming, perhaps? Will more mainstream bettors turn towards eSports to keep their customers entertained? Only time will tell.

If you're on the hunt for an innovative, online betting platform to look at eSports through, we'd recommend DraftKings. They're one of the best players in the game right now, and we're sure you're going to love them.

