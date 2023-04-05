UNITED STATES—On March 4, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, the sons of former President Donald J. Trump, revealed on their Twitter pages that Judge Juan Merchan who is presiding over the Trump arraignment in Manhattan, New York has ties to the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign.

The former Commander in Chief, his attorneys, family members, and supporters have indicated that this arraignment is a politically motivated.



According to reports, Merchan’s daughter, Loren, 34, is a progressive digital strategist who worked on the political campaigns of Adam Schiff, and the Biden-Harris 2020 presidential election campaign.



“The daughter of the radical judge Juan Merchan presiding over the trial of Donald Trump, Loren Merchan, worked for the campaign of Kamala Harris. Loren is the president of a company that has the Biden-Harris campaign as a client. The A.T. Alvin Bragg ran for office saying he was going to GET Trump as did A.T. of the state of New York Leticia James. So much for justice in America. We are a Banana Republic or a Third World nation where those in power seek to destroy their opponents,” said historian, journalist and consulter Frank de Varona on Facebook.

“Alvin Bragg has shut down the entire city, called up 38,000 NYPD police officers, closed down the FDR Drive, and is spending an estimated $200 million of city funds, all for a $130,000 NDA. I never thought I would see this level of corruption in the United States,”

Eric Trump tweeted.

In January 2023, Trump announced that he would run for President of the United States again. Bragg who is backed by George Soros brought felony charges against Trump, a first for a sitting or former Commander-in-Chief, who was indicted on April 4, 2023.



There is no indication that the Trump’s attorneys knew in advance the charges Bragg is would levy against Trump, before Tuesday’s announcement where he was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Some members of Trump’s family have suggested moving the trail to Staten Island as there are concerns on rather Trump can receive a fair trial.