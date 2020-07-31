UNITED STATES—On Thursday, July 30, Guy Caliguiri, owner of Caliguiri’s Patio Pizza 244 Lake Avenue #2 St. James, Long Island, New York was attacked by the moderator of a Facebook page over a Trump flag Caliguiri displayed at the back door of his pizzeria.

According to reports, a woman entered Caliguiri’s Patio Pizza after 10 a.m. She reportedly asked the server whose Trump flag that was in the back. The server relayed that the flag belonged to the owner. The woman proceeded to tell the server how she was an administrator for a Facebook page and intended to boycott Caliguiri’s Patio Pizza and put them out of business.

Fox News video footage noted Caliguiri did not pay much attention to the woman’s threat to boycott until the next day when it backfired. According to the owner, the Pizzeria was saw support for the establishment and President Donald Trump. He indicated that there is an American flag at the front of the business and a Trump flag in the back.

President Trump tweeted support for Caliguiri’s after the small business owner took criticism and a boycott attempt for supporting him. President Trump was attacked on social media over his support of the pizzeria after the death of former Republican Presidential nominee and owner of Godfather’s Pizza, Herman Cain.

Commenters on social media posted messages indicating that the Commander of Chief’s support of Caliguiri was a slight to Cain. Some commenters suggested that Herman Cain contracting COVID-19 was President Trump’s fault because he held a rally where Cain was present.

Shifty Disloyal Octopus wrote, “My name is Donald Trump. I just killed Herman Cain, but go eat at Guy Caliguiri’s pizza jawn. It’s Grrrrreat!”

President Trump tweeted: “…the phone with his amazing wife Gloria, daughter, Melanie, and son Vincent to express my deepest condolences to the entire family @FLOTUS Melania and I loved Herman Cain, a great man. Herman, Rest In Peace!”