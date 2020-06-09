UNITED STATES—Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) who is running for Congress in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District posted an advertisement on Facebook on Tuesday, June 2 holding an AR-15.

In her message, Greene gives a warning to Antifa to let them know that they “are not welcome in northwest Georgia.” Within two days Facebook took Greene’s advertisement down saying she was “inciting violence.”

Greene’s message is to vote Greene and stop socialism. Greene is taking a stand against Antifa, and the groups that support them. Green indicates in her videos that Americans should not be permitted to fund terrorist groups that riot and destroy the United States.

Democrats Wage War on America! I’m fed up with Radical Democrat Women on the Left, waging a war on our America, even cheering on the Rioters. They get away with it because weak-kneed Republicans are afraid of them. Not me. President Trump needs me in Congress to have his back and stop these nasty radical women from ripping our country apart.Vote Donald Trump for President and Marjorie Taylor Greene for Congress! Save America, Stop Socialism! Posted by Marjorie Taylor Greene for Congress on Monday, June 1, 2020

On Monday, June 8, news pundit, Tucker Carlson spoke out on Greene’s behalf. Carlson called out Facebook saying, “So Facebook has a policy against violence, but not the violence engulfing our cities, but the violence against you defending your family…”

President Trump has also spoken out against social media censoring conservative posts. On May 27 President Trump tweeted:

“Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will strongly regulate or close them down before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t allow a more sophisticated version of that.”

In a third advertisement Greene takes on Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tliab, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying that “she [Green] is needed in Congress” to take on this group often referred to as, “The Squad,” indicating that some Republicans are scared of the group of young Democratic congresswomen.

Greene has earned the endorsement of her peers including, Congressman and founder of the Freedom Caucus Jim Jordan (R-OH), and has been photographed with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.