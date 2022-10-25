SANTA MONICA—The Fairview Branch Library will reopen on Tuesday, November 1, via Open+ a comprehensive self-service model providing controlled access to the library.

Community members who are pre-approved will be able to access the branch with a swipe of their Santa Monica Public Library card on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Self-Service Hours allow users to pick up items on reserve, use the library space, access materials and resources, and use a computer.

Library patrons who sign the Self-Service Hours Application and Agreement and agree to library policies can scan their Library card at the entrance to gain access to the facility. Registration to use the self-service branches is required. Patrons who already have self-service access at the Ocean Park Branch do not need to register again.

“We are very excited to bring Open+ and self-service access to the Fairview Branch Library,” said Library Director, Erica Cuyugan. “As the former branch manager of this location, I understand the deep commitment and value that the Sunset Park community, as well as its adjacent areas, place in their neighborhood library. We look forward to opening the doors again and welcoming folks back into this beloved branch.”

The Santa Monica City Council approved funding on August 24, to enhance operating hours at the Santa Monica Public Library, including new Saturday service at the Montana Avenue and Pico Branch libraries.

Library Hours:

-Main Library / 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

-Pico Branch / 2201 Pico Blvd.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday 12 to 7 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue Branch / 1704 Montana Ave.

Tuesday & Thursday 12 to 7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open+ Hours

Pre-authorization required for the following locations. Sign up at smpl.org/SelfServiceHours

-Ocean Park Branch Self-Service / 2601 Main St.

Wednesday 12 to 7 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-Fairview Branch Self -Service

2101 Ocean Park Blvd.

Tuesday 12 to 7 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Operating hours will increase from 84 hours per week across four locations to 116 hours per week across all five locations.

The library continues to rebuild services and hours as funding is restored. Staff is committed to opportunities to increase hours of operation, programs, and services.

For more details on programs and services offered at each Santa Monica Public Library location, visit our program page. Library staff are available to assist patrons by visiting smpl.org/reopening for our hours and locations. Call (310) 458-8600 or email library@santamonica.gov.