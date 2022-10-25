WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood will hold its 25th Annual West Hollywood Kids Fair on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard. Admission is free and open to the public.

The Kids Fair is a no-cost event and is full of family-friendly activities and attractions, including face painting, arts and crafts, a public safety expo, environmental information, Drag Queen Story Hour, and more! Local schools, organizations, and arts programs will participate with booths, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department will have equipment and demonstrations available for children to learn and explore.

Limited free parking is available at the adjacent West Hollywood Park 5-Story Garage located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard. There are also paid parking meters in the surrounding area.

For more details about the event, contact Dee Saunders, West Hollywood Social Services Specialist, at (323) 848-6833. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.