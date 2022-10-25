HOLLYWOOD—If you are still going through Johnny Depp withdrawals save your money to see him in the UK next year. Depp will kick off his UK tour with his band, the Hollywood Vampires next summer. The rock supergroup, which features Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, will play their first UK date in North Yorkshire on July 5, 2023. The band was forced like other bands to cancel its 2020 tour due to the pandemic.

It would be nice to see him perform in a film but will have to wait for him to accept a role. In the meantime, we will take whatever we can get to see him. Depp shocked music fans back in May when he appeared on stage in Yorkshire with guitarist Jeff Beck during his defamation trial in the US. He flew there during a weekend that the jurors began deliberations following a six-week trial in Virginia involving Mr. Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found Heard defamed ex-husband with an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard, 36, won one of three counterclaims against Depp.

The band, along with guitarist Tommy Henriksen, will come to the UK after a run of dates in Europe. Alice Cooper said: “I can’t wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. He concluded with “My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation.”

The tour starts at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre which has played host to a number of superstars in recent years, including Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue. Spears, and Aguilera both began their UK tours in the spa town. The Hollywood Vampires play songs in tribute to the “great lost heroes of music” as well as their own original material from their 2015 self-titled debut album and their 2019 release “Rise.” The tour includes stops in Swansea, Manchester, London and Birmingham before ending in Glasgow on July 12. Tickets go on sale October 28.

From rock to country, if you have never attended a Keith Urban concert you are missing out. Urban performed at the UBS Arena at Belmont Park, New York on October 22. Let’s forget about the traffic going there for a minute, it was definitely worth every minute of the two-hour drive to see him. “The Speed of Now” world Tour acts as Urban’s first tour in about four years. The show opened up with rising country star Ingrid Andress.

The rising star performed an opening set to warm up the crowd, which included her addictive Sam Hunt collaboration, “Wishful Drinking.” The second opening act was Tyler Hubbard, lead singer of multi-platinum-selling country duo Florida Georgia Line. Fans were not disappointed, he performed many of his 24 No. 1 hits, including his latest release, “Brown Eyes Baby.” Urban’s show was a great way to start the weekend. His engaging personality, which connects and commands an audience was simply amazing. His guitar skills and his huge library of music was well incorporated into a well-produced show that took entertainment to a new level.

Acoustics and visual effects were spot-on and the positive energy was awesome, especially when everyone shined their lights on their phones. The whole arena was lit up by only the fans. Each and every band member was having a great time on stage and so was the audience. Towards the end of the concert, he walked off stage to the other stage to be closer to the audience in the back. That’s when he took his guitar off, signed the guitar and gave it to a random fan in the audience. The guitar is estimated to cost over five hundred dollars, most likely a little more since its personally autographed. The Urban show lasted about two hours, and yes he did about two encores. The ultimate surprise was when he asked the audience to sing with him, then the confetti was blasted all over the arena at the end of the show. Simply amazing concert!

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing everyone a very safe and Happy Halloween!