MALIBU—A large beach house in Malibu’s Broad Beach neighborhood is booked for a virtual auction starting May 27 and until May 29. It was used for filming as the two-story home was featured in some episodes of the reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2018. The beach house is owned by Jonathan and Tiffany Roses couple and has unique features. Tiffany is a former actress and model.

Roses purchased the property for $5.72 million in 2014 and leased it for rent to Kardashians in 2018 at a monthly rate of $25,000.

It is within walking distance to the beach and has 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 and a 1/2 bathrooms. The property includes a wide terrace which faces the Pacific Ocean and the sunset. Determined bidders have to pay a security deposit of $100,000 to be eligible to participate in the upcoming auction at conciergeauctions.com.