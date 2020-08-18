MALIBU—On Sunday, August 16, there was a fatal collision reported at the intersection of South Malibu Canyon and Malibu Knolls.

According to a press release by the California Highway Patrol submitted on Monday, August 17, the incident took place at approximately 8:10 p.m. A solo driver with a white 2019 Toyota pick-up truck was driving southbound on Malibu Canyon Road. The vehicle changed direction to the left for an unknown reason, crossed the northbound lane, and exited the roadway. The car continued to travel down a steep embankment for 180 feet, and caught fire. The vehicle became completely immersed in flames causing a brush fire on the hillside.

Authorities from the California Highway Patrol West Valley Area responded, and arrived at the scene at around 8:23 p.m., along with employees from the LASD and LA County Fire Department. Road traffic between Piuma Road and Civic Center Way was impacted for about an hour for the purposes of firefighting and recovery operations. The solo driver of the vehicle was announced dead at the scene. Officials are not yet certain whether the death was caused by the collision or by the brush fire.

The California Highway Patrol did not disclose any details to Canyon News about the identity of the victim including their age and gender. The body of the victim has been sent to the Los Angeles Coroner’s office for further review, and they could be contacted through the number (323) 343-0512.