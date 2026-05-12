Bakersfield, CA – In the early hours of Sunday, May 10, 2026, a collision with a big rig resulted in the death of a driver on northbound Highway 99, according to KBAK.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 1:58 AM near the intersection of northbound Highway 99 and Hosking Avenue.

Authorities said the driver of a 2015 black Honda Civic was traveling northbound in the number three lane at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2019 Peterbilt semi-truck traveling in the same lane at approximately 55 miles per hour.

The impact sent the Honda in a northeasterly direction before it came to rest on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 99 underneath the Hosking Avenue overpass.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt, a 34-year-old man from Delano, pulled onto the right shoulder north of Hosking Avenue and remained at the scene, cooperating with investigators. He sustained injuries and was transported to Kern Medical for treatment.

Weather conditions were clear at the time of the crash. Investigators have not determined whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the CHP Bakersfield office. The investigation remains ongoing.

Wrongful Death Claims & Comparative Negligence

Determining fault in a collision can involve multiple factors, and under California’s comparative negligence rule, several parties can share partial responsibility.

Should someone else be found even partly responsible for the death, the family may be able to file a wrongful death claim against the at-fault driver’s insurance. This can provide compensation to help cover medical bills, funeral expenses, and the loss of income to support the family of the deceased.

For more information on wrongful death claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.