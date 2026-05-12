MALIBU—The city of Malibu is currently in the process of hiring a building inspector to help protect public safety and support a community. Candidates will be allowed to work in a beautiful setting while playing a key role in ensuring homes and businesses are built safely and to code.

The salary ranges between $93,384 – $121,844 annually, plus a generous benefits package including retirement, health coverage, paid leave, and opportunities for professional growth.

Join a collaborative Community Development team and work alongside residents, contractors, and design professionals to shape Malibu’s future. This is a chance to serve the community, make a visible impact, and build a rewarding public service career in one of California’s most iconic locations. Open until filled—apply early.

“The ideal candidate will possess integrity; adaptability and a solution-oriented focus; the ability to develop and maintain effective working relationships; strong communication skills; an ability to relate well to the public, management, and other City employees. Exemplify an enthusiastic and effective customer service attitude by providing high level customer service to the public and City staff, in person and over the telephone,” states the city of Malibu.

To view complete job description and qualifications, and apply at visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/…/520…/building-inspector