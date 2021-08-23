LOS ANGELES—Detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision.

On Wednesday, August 18, around 8:06 p.m., a female pedestrian was crossing northbound Washington Blvd. in a marked crosswalk at Gramercy Pl. A silver sedan was travelling westbound on Washington Boulevard when it collided into the pedestrian.

The impact led to the pedestrian to travel in a southwest direction and crashed with the roadway. The vehicle continued traveling westbound on Washington Boulevard without stopping, rendering aid or identifying themselves.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where she died from injuries sustained. The pedestrian has been identified and notification to the next of kin is pending.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they are to pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.