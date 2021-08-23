SHERMAN OAKS/LOS FELIZ—The Los Angeles Police Department is reminding everyone to remain safe and sober behind the wheel as families plan vacations during the final days of summer.

According to the LAPD Newsroom website, the police department will have additional officers on patrol from August 20 through Labor Day (September 6) looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The increased efforts to address impaired driving are part of a national enforcement campaign, Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over.

“Driving impaired is risky and puts yourself and others around you in serious danger,” aid Officer Inman, Traffic Group. “If you are taking a road trip over the next few weeks, make good choices and drive like your closest friends and family are in the cars around you.”

In 2019 during the Labor Day holiday, a total of 45 people were killed in crashes in California and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) made more than 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence during the 78-hour Labor Day weekend enforcement period alone.

Driving while impaired is not just from alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana may also impair. For those planning to drink or take medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive. Motorists who spot individuals driving impaired, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Saturday, August 21

-DUI Checkpoint from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Ventura Boulevard and Columbus Avenue in Sherman Oaks

-DUI Checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Riverside Drive and Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles

Thursday, August 26

-DUI Saturation Patrol from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Hollywood Area

Note: Locations of the checkpoints are subject to change or cancelation.