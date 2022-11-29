HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On November 26, at approximately 9:25 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a pedestrian accident on the 101 Freeway at North Vermont Avenue. A lone victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



According to CHP officers, the victim was a pedestrian walking on the side of the freeway prior to being struck by at least two vehicles. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the victim lying in the roadway.



Reports indicate that CHP issued a SigAlert. A SigAlert is any unplanned event that causes the closing of at least one lane of traffic for 30 minutes or longer. There were at least three lanes of traffic closed while CHP officers were investigated.



The far-right lanes of the freeway opened by 10:20 p.m. on November 26. The left lanes remained closed for several hours. It is not clear if the vehicles involved in the fatal accident remained at the scene.



Those who may have been witness to the accident or have any more information are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol at 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247)



