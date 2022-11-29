MALIBU—A patron at a football game that was being held at the Los Angeles Coliseum found a threatening note that prompted heightened security at Pepperdine University.

The note read that there was going to be a potential shooting on Sunday, November 27, and mentioned four institutions including Pepperdine University.

The school currently does not perceive the note as a high risk but will proceed with an abundance of caution. Pepperdine’s faculty is asking students and staff to remain on high alert. They also want those on campus to be aware that they have placed a number of additional security measures throughout the campus.

If you have any questions, please contact the Department of Public Safety at 310-506-4442.

Canyon News reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and staff at Pepperdine University for more information but did not hear back before print.