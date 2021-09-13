TOPANGA—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting death of a man.

On Saturday, September 11, at 8:45 p.m, Topanga Area Patrol Officers responded to an “Ambulance Assault with a Deadly Weapon Shots Fired” radio call at the 7000 block of Vassar Ave. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a male victim down inside one of the units. He was shot twice. The victim has been identified as a 27 year-old resident at the location.

His identity is being withheld pending notification to family members. No arrests have been made. There was no suspect(s) description released to the public.

Anyone with details is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Online tips may be placed at www.LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.