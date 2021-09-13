HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced that they arrested a suspect responsible for a series of violent robberies in the region and are still searching for his accomplices.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division (RHD), Robbery Special Section are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the identification and arrest of additional violent street robbery suspects.

On September 8, Robbery Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, assumed investigative responsibility for a street robbery series in Central, Wilshire, and Hollywood Divisions.

Based on investigative leads, and with the assistance of Metropolitan Division officers, the car used in the series of robberies was identified and located in the city of Pasadena. Metropolitan Division officers detained the driver, later identified as Quioness Wilson. A search warrant at Wilson’s home produced additional evidence connected to the robberies.

He was interviewed by RHD detectives and subsequently arrested and booked for 211 PC/Robbery. As a result, additional investigative leads have been developed and RHD detectives are attempting to identify additional suspects.

-Suspect 1: M/Blk, No further information

-Suspect 2: M/Blk, No further information

-Suspect 3: Wilson, Quioness M/Blk Booking No. 6244803

The following crimes are associated to the series:

Attempt Robbery

Date/Time: 9/1/21 @ 1:00 p.m.

Location: 11th Street E/O Santee St

Robbery

Date/Time: 9/1/21 @ 2:50 p.m.

Location: 504 W. Olympic Blvd

Robbery

Date/Time: 9/1/21 @ 4:32 p.m.

Location: Gardner St & Melrose Av

Robbery

Date/Time: 9/7/21 @ 2:40 p.m.

Location: 7726 Melrose Av

Robbery

Date/Time: 9/7/21 @ 4:55 p.m.

Location: 7376 Melrose Av

Robbery

Date/Time: 9/7/21 @ 5:40 p.m.

Location: 939 S. Hill Street

Robbery

Date & Time: 09-07-21, 4:40 p.m.

Location: 1716 Whitley Ave

This case was submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Friday, September 10, for filing consideration.

“We are disturbed by this brazen daytime robbery which was captured on video and we are committed to fighting violent crime and using all our resources to keep all Angelenos safe,” said Chief Moore.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section, at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.