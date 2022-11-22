HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A man in Hollywood was fatally shot around 2:30 a.m. Monday, November 21. Police are now looking for a suspect.

Officers responded to a shots fired call that was heard near a homeless encampment around Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue. They discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wound who eventually died at the scene.

Nothing is known about the victim expect that he was in his 40’s. A person of interest has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the police at 213-382-9470.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.