UNITED STATES−On Tuesday, February 2, two Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) officers were killed and others were injured while serving a court-ordered search warrant in a child pornography case in Sunrise, Florida.

Special Agent Daniel Alfin, 36, and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, were killed in the line of duty while serving the warrant on Reflections Boulevard at 6 a.m.

The suspect barricaded themselves inside the residence and began shooting. Multiple law enforcement agencies including the SWAT team responded to the scene. Local law enforcement shut down the streets in Sunrise, which is west of Ft. Lauderdale, near the Everglades. The scene was cleared by 9 a.m.

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred this morning at approximately 6 a.m. in the vicinity of 10100 Reflections Boulevard, Sunrise, Florida. A team of law enforcement officers were there to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of violent crimes against children case,” said FBI Public Affairs Office Jim Marshall.

In a press release, FBI Director, Christopher Wray stated:

“Tragically, the FBI lost two of our own today. Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger were shot and killed this morning in the line of duty while executing a federal court-ordered search warrant in a Crimes Against Children investigation in Sunrise, Florida. Three other agents were shot and wounded; two suffered injuries requiring hospital care, but both are now in stable condition. The third injured agent did not require hospitalization.”

“We mourn the tragic loss of two of our FBI colleagues who were killed today in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones and with their three colleagues who were shot in today’s devastating events,” said General Monty Wilkinson on the U.S. Department of Justice website.

“On this dark day, we pay tribute to the brave men and women of the FBI who put their lives on the line every day in support of our mission. We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice made by these special agents,” Wilkinson added.